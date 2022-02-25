Beach Hazards Statement issued February 25 at 1:30PM PST until February 27 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Long period northwest swell at 17 to 23 seconds.
* WHERE…Entire coastline from Sonoma county to Monterey
county, including the San Francisco Peninsula Pacific
shoreline.
* WHEN…From early Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Initial forerunner waves arrive late
today with periods in excess of 23 seconds. The highest risk
of sneaker waves expect on Saturday and into Sunday morning
when wave heights of 3 to 6 feet and periods of 17 to 21
seconds are expected. The risk of sneaker wave decreases by
Sunday afternoon as wave heights increase enough for the ocean
to provide its own natural warning.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.