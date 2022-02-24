Freeze Warning issued February 24 at 9:40PM PST until February 25 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30.

* WHERE…North Bay Interior Valleys, North Bay Mountains,

Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio,

Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County

Including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas

Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, and Santa Clara

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing. Unsheltered animals and people could experience

adverse affects from the cold, as well, and should seek shelter.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.