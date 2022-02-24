Beach Hazards Statement issued February 24 at 8:39PM PST until February 27 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Long period northwest swell at 17 to 23 seconds.

* WHERE…Entire coastline from Sonoma county to Monterey county,

including the San Francisco Peninsula Pacific shoreline.

* WHEN…From late Friday night through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Initial forerunner waves arrive late

Friday with periods in excess of 23 seconds. The highest risk of

sneaker waves expect on Saturday and into Sunday morning when

wave heights of 3 to 6 feet and periods of 17 to 21 seconds are

expected. The risk of sneaker wave decreases by Sunday afternoon

as wave heights increase enough for the ocean to provide its

own natural warning.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.