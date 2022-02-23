Freeze Warning issued February 23 at 2:49AM PST until February 25 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Widespread sub-freezing temperatures are expected.

* WHERE…North Bay Interior Valleys, North Bay Mountains,

Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio,

Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County

Including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas

Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, and Santa Clara

Valley.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Wednesday to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures will likely occur

Thursday morning when lows drop into the mid 20 in the region’s

coldest interior valleys.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.