Freeze Warning issued February 23 at 2:00PM PST until February 25 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Widespread sub-freezing temperatures are expected.
* WHERE…North Bay Interior Valleys, North Bay Mountains,
Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio,
Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County
Including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas
Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, and Santa Clara
Valley.
* WHEN…Through 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures will likely
occur Thursday morning when lows drop into the mid 20 in the
region’s coldest interior valleys.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.