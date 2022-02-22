Freeze Warning issued February 22 at 7:10PM PST until February 25 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Widespread sub-freezing temperatures are expected.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Wednesday to 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
