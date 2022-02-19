Special Weather Statement issued February 19 at 10:47PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

After a sunny and mild Saturday afternoon some big swings in

temperature are forecast in the coming days. On Sunday northwest

winds off the ocean will usher in cooler temperatures in advance

of an incoming dry cold frontal passage. Highs on Sunday afternoon

will stay in the upper 50s near the coast with only lower 60s

inland.

On Monday breezy northwest winds will continue with daytime highs

only in the mid 50s with even cooler readings in the hills as cold

air aloft filters over the region.

Breezy winds and some clouds will keep temperatures in the upper

30s and 40s into Tuesday morning when showers will become

possible, especially near the coast and in the hills. Showers on

Tuesday afternoon will bring the chance of small hail with snow

levels around 2000 feet and locally to 1000 feet in heavier

showers.

As the system exits the region and clearing occurs, temperatures

will fall into the 30s by Wednesday morning. Another chilly day

on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday night

into Thursday morning looks to be the coldest time with

temperatures into the upper 20s for the coldest interior valleys,

especially in the North Bay. Several days of cool afternoons and

cold nights will lead to cold exposure issues for those without

adequate shelter. Now is the time to take action to protect plants

and any exposed pipes.

Temperatures will begin to rebound by Thursday afternoon into

Friday as high pressure rebuilds.