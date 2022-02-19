Special Weather Statement issued February 19 at 10:47PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
After a sunny and mild Saturday afternoon some big swings in
temperature are forecast in the coming days. On Sunday northwest
winds off the ocean will usher in cooler temperatures in advance
of an incoming dry cold frontal passage. Highs on Sunday afternoon
will stay in the upper 50s near the coast with only lower 60s
inland.
On Monday breezy northwest winds will continue with daytime highs
only in the mid 50s with even cooler readings in the hills as cold
air aloft filters over the region.
Breezy winds and some clouds will keep temperatures in the upper
30s and 40s into Tuesday morning when showers will become
possible, especially near the coast and in the hills. Showers on
Tuesday afternoon will bring the chance of small hail with snow
levels around 2000 feet and locally to 1000 feet in heavier
showers.
As the system exits the region and clearing occurs, temperatures
will fall into the 30s by Wednesday morning. Another chilly day
on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday night
into Thursday morning looks to be the coldest time with
temperatures into the upper 20s for the coldest interior valleys,
especially in the North Bay. Several days of cool afternoons and
cold nights will lead to cold exposure issues for those without
adequate shelter. Now is the time to take action to protect plants
and any exposed pipes.
Temperatures will begin to rebound by Thursday afternoon into
Friday as high pressure rebuilds.
