Beach Hazards Statement issued February 17 at 2:56AM PST until February 17 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Long period northwest swell expected.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.

* WHEN…Through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The threat will increase as the wind waves
decrease through the day, especially in sheltered coves.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

