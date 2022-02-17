Beach Hazards Statement issued February 17 at 2:56AM PST until February 17 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Long period northwest swell expected.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.
* WHEN…Through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The threat will increase as the wind waves
decrease through the day, especially in sheltered coves.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.