Beach Hazards Statement issued February 15 at 9:22PM PST until February 17 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Long period northwest swell will arrive along the coast.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

