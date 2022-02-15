Beach Hazards Statement issued February 15 at 1:43PM PST until February 17 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Long period northwest swell will arrive along the coast.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Long lulls are typical between hazardous
sneakers waves and the ocean may appear relatively calm for up
to 30 minutes between larger waves.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
