Beach Hazards Statement issued February 9 at 8:58AM PST until February 10 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest swell of 6 to 8 feet at 16 to 18 seconds
expected.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From early Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Long lulls are typical between hazardous
sneakers waves and the ocean may appear relatively calm for up
to 30 minutes between larger waves.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Ensure that you are distanced enough from the water to avoid
larger sneaker waves while walking along the beach.
