Wind Advisory issued February 2 at 2:49AM PST until February 2 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Interior
Valleys and Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.