Wind Advisory issued February 1 at 2:33AM PST until February 2 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph
expected. Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph expected in the
highest peaks and ridges.
* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
