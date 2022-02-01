Wind Advisory issued February 1 at 2:33AM PST until February 2 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph

expected. Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph expected in the

highest peaks and ridges.

* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.