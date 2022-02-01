Wind Advisory issued February 1 at 1:43PM PST until February 2 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, East Bay Interior Valleys and Northern
Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.