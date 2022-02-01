Skip to Content
today at 10:38 PM
Published 1:43 PM

Wind Advisory issued February 1 at 1:43PM PST until February 2 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, East Bay Interior Valleys and Northern
Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

