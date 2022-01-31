Wind Advisory issued January 31 at 2:31PM PST until February 2 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph expected in the

highest peaks and ridges.

* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Tuesday to 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Isolated wind gusts up to 45 mph will be

possible on the west or leeward side of the stronger winds in

the adjacent hills/mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.