Wind Advisory issued January 31 at 2:31PM PST until February 2 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph expected in the
highest peaks and ridges.
* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 PM Tuesday to 9 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Isolated wind gusts up to 45 mph will be
possible on the west or leeward side of the stronger winds in
the adjacent hills/mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
