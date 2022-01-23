Beach Hazards Statement issued January 23 at 8:35PM PST until January 24 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest swell of 3 to 6 feet at 17 to 20 seconds will
bring an increased risk of sneaker waves to area beaches.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.
* WHEN…Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Long lulls are typical between hazardous
sneakers waves and the ocean may appear relatively calm for up
to 30 minutes between larger waves.
A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions
are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach
goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along
the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman
should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.