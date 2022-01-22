Beach Hazards Statement issued January 22 at 8:15PM PST until January 24 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest swell of 3 to 6 feet at 17 to 20 seconds will
bring an increased risk of sneaker waves to area beaches.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.
* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Long lulls are typical between hazardous
sneakers waves and the ocean may appear relatively calm for up
to 30 minutes between larger waves.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.