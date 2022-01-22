Beach Hazards Statement issued January 22 at 12:53PM PST until January 24 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest swell of 3 to 6 feet at 17 to 20 seconds will
bring an increased risk of sneaker waves to area beaches.
* WHERE…Entire Pacific coast from Sonoma to Monterey counties,
highest risk at west to northwest facing beaches.
* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon to midday Monday.
* IMPACTS…Risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Long lulls are typical between hazardous
sneakers waves and the ocean may appear relatively calm for up
to 30 minutes between larger waves.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Comments