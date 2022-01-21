Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 2:27PM PST until January 22 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…North to Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55

mph expected. Localized gust of 60 to 70 mph are possible over

the highest peaks and ridges in the East Bay Hills and Diablo

Range.

* WHERE…East Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and San Francisco

Peninsula.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.