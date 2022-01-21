Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 2:00AM PST until January 22 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…North to Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55

mph expected. Gust of 60 to 70 mph are possible over East Bay

Hills.

* WHERE…East Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and San Francisco

Peninsula Coast.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Friday to 7 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.