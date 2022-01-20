Wind Advisory issued January 20 at 1:39PM PST until January 22 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North to Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to
55 mph expected. Gust of 60 to 70 mph are possible over the
highest peaks of the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills.
* WHERE…North Bay, East Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and San
Francisco Peninsula Coast.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Friday to 7 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments