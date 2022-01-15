Special Weather Statement issued January 15 at 5:42AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* LOCAL IMPACTS… A tsunami capable of producing strong currents

that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures

is expected. Widespread inundation is NOT expected.

* RECOMMENDED ACTIONS…

If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach

and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to

watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local

emergency officials

* FORECAST TSUNAMI START TIMES…

Monterey California 0735 AM PST on Jan 15

Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which

could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival.

The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the

series.

* PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION… A occurred at 827 PM PST on

Jan 14 2022, a large volcanic eruption occurred near the Tonga

Islands.

This product will be updated as new information becomes available.

Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for

further information and updates.