Special Weather Statement issued January 8 at 7:52AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Patchy dense fog has developed early this morning over portions of

the Salinas Valley. Visibilities are reduced to around one half

mile in general, with localized areas experiencing visibilities of

one quarter of a mile or less. Patchy fog should dissipate over

the next hour or so.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution this morning as

visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam

headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and

others on the road when encountering significant reductions in

visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.