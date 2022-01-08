Special Weather Statement issued January 8 at 7:52AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
Patchy dense fog has developed early this morning over portions of
the Salinas Valley. Visibilities are reduced to around one half
mile in general, with localized areas experiencing visibilities of
one quarter of a mile or less. Patchy fog should dissipate over
the next hour or so.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution this morning as
visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam
headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and
others on the road when encountering significant reductions in
visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
