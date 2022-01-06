Dense Fog Advisory issued January 6 at 5:07AM PST until January 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Salinas Valley and Monterey Bay coastline.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dense fog is being reported across the
region this morning impacting Highway 101 and 1 in Monterey
county. Motorists are urged to slow down.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.