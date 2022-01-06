Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
January 7, 2022 2:22 AM
Published 5:07 AM

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 6 at 5:07AM PST until January 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Salinas Valley and Monterey Bay coastline.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dense fog is being reported across the
region this morning impacting Highway 101 and 1 in Monterey
county. Motorists are urged to slow down.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content