Beach Hazards Statement issued September 28 at 5:13AM PDT until September 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Northwest swell 8 to 10 feet at 13 to 15 seconds

expected. Breaking waves of 13 to 17 feet possible.

* WHERE…West to northwest facing beaches along the coast from

Sonoma County through Monterey County including but not limited

to; Ocean Beach, Montara State Beach, and Marina State Beach.

* WHEN…From now through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Increased risk of moderate to large breaking waves,

strong rip currents, and wave run up.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…People walking along the beach should

never turn their back to the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or

jetties. The coastal waters remain cold. Cold water shock may

cause cardiac arrest and it also can cause an involuntary gasp

reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf

zone will be dangerous due to larger breaking waves and strong

rip currents.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.