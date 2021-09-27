Beach Hazards Statement issued September 27 at 7:13PM PDT until September 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest swell 8 to 10 feet at 13 to 15 seconds

expected. Breaking waves of 13 to 17 feet possible.

* WHERE…West to northwest facing beaches along the Central Coast

from Sonoma County through Monterey County including but not

limited to; Ocean Beach, Montara State Beach, and Marina State

Beach.

* WHEN…From 11 PM PDT tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Increased risk of moderate to large breaking waves,

strong rip currents, and wave run up.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…People walking along the beach should never

turn their back to the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.

The coastal waters remain cold. Cold water shock may cause

cardiac arrest and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex

causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be

dangerous due to larger breaking waves and strong rip currents.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.