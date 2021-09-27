Beach Hazards Statement issued September 27 at 11:31AM PDT until September 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest swell 8 to 10 feet at 13 to 15 seconds
expected. Breaking waves of 13 to 17 feet possible.
* WHERE…West to northwest facing beaches along the Central Coast
from Sonoma County through Monterey County including but not
limited to; Ocean Beach, Montara State Beach, and Marina State
Beach.
* WHEN…From 11 PM PDT this evening to 11 PM PDT Tuesday
evening.
* IMPACTS…Increased risk of moderate to large breaking waves,
strong rip currents, and wave run up.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…People walking along the beach should never
turn their back to the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.
The coastal waters remain cold. Cold water shock may cause
cardiac arrest and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex
causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be
dangerous due to larger breaking waves and strong rip currents.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
