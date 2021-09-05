Dense Fog Advisory issued September 5 at 6:34AM PDT until September 5 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility around 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. There

have been reports of visiblities ranging 1/2 mile down to 1/8

mile. Visibilities are oscillating this morning.

* WHERE…Coastal areas along North Bay, San Francisco Peninsula,

Monterey Bay with potential for small patches of dense fog near

the San Francisco Bay shoreline including over into the Napa

Airport.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Drive cautiously as you may suddenly

encounter lowered visibilities while driving. Use low beams in

fog.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.