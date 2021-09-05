Dense Fog Advisory issued September 5 at 6:34AM PDT until September 5 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Visibility around 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. There
have been reports of visiblities ranging 1/2 mile down to 1/8
mile. Visibilities are oscillating this morning.
* WHERE…Coastal areas along North Bay, San Francisco Peninsula,
Monterey Bay with potential for small patches of dense fog near
the San Francisco Bay shoreline including over into the Napa
Airport.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Drive cautiously as you may suddenly
encounter lowered visibilities while driving. Use low beams in
fog.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Comments