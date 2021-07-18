Red Flag Warning issued July 18 at 9:32PM PDT until July 19 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 507 North Bay Mountains,
Fire Weather Zone 511 East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range and
Fire Weather Zone 512 Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WIND…Given the potentially dry nature of thunderstorms gusty
and erratic winds will be possible with developed storms.
* TIMING…Thunderstorm threat most late overnight night through
Monday afternoon.
* LIGHTNING…Isolated dry thunderstorms will be overnight through
Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Given the dry fuels over the higher elevations, any
cloud to ground lightning strikes have the potential of
starting new wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.