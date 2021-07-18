Red Flag Warning issued July 18 at 5:45AM PDT until July 19 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 517 Santa Lucia Mountains
and Los Padres National Forest and Fire Weather Zone 518
Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County
Including Pinnacles National Park.
* WIND…Given the potentially dry nature of thunderstorms gusty
and erratic winds will be possible with developed storms.
* TIMING…Thunderstorm threat most likely Sunday afternoon
through early Monday afternoon.
* LIGHTNING…Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms will be
possible Sunday afternoon through early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Given the dry fuels over the higher elevations, any
cloud to ground lightning strikes have the potential of
starting new wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.