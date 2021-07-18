Red Flag Warning issued July 18 at 1:22PM PDT until July 19 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 507 North Bay Mountains,

Fire Weather Zone 511 East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range and

Fire Weather Zone 512 Santa Cruz Mountains.

* WIND…Given the potentially dry nature of thunderstorms gusty

and erratic winds will be possible with developed storms.

* TIMING…Thunderstorm threat most likely Sunday night through

early Monday afternoon.

* LIGHTNING…Isolated dry thunderstorms will be possible Sunday

night through early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Given the dry fuels over the higher elevations, any

cloud to ground lightning strikes have the potential of

starting new wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.