Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 8:57PM PDT until July 19 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 517 Santa Lucia Mountains

and Los Padres National Forest and Fire Weather Zone 518

Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County

Including Pinnacles National Park.

* WIND…Given the potentially dry nature of thunderstorms gusty

and erratic winds will be possible with developed storms.

* TIMING…Thunderstorm threat most likely Sunday afternoon

through early Monday afternoon.

* LIGHTNING…Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms will be

possible Sunday afternoon through early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Given the dry fuels over the higher elevations, any

cloud to ground lightning strikes have the potential of

starting new wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.