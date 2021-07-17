Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 1:47PM PDT until July 19 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Red
Flag Warning for lightning, which is in effect from 5 PM Sunday
to 5 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 507 North Bay Mountains,
Fire Weather Zone 511 East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range and
Fire Weather Zone 512 Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WIND…Given the potentially dry nature of thunderstorms gusty
and erratic winds will be possible with developed storms.
* TIMING…Thunderstorm threat most likely Sunday afternoon
through early Monday afternoon.
* LIGHTNING…Isolated dry thunderstorms will be possible Sunday
afternoon through early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Given the dry fuels over the higher elevations, any
cloud to ground lightning strikes have the potential of starting
new wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
