Excessive Heat Warning issued July 11 at 4:41AM PDT until July 11 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures in
the upper 90s up to 110 degrees expected. Overnight
temperatures will also remain very warm, mostly in the mid 70s,
but up to mid 80s in the higher elevations.
* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo
Range, East Bay Interior Valleys, Southern Salinas
Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains
and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito
County, Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National
Park, and the Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Increased risk of heat related illnesses such as
heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged
exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include
those who spend extended periods outdoors, those without air
conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with
chronic illness.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The hottest temperatures are expected in
the mountains of San Benito and Monterey counties, the far
southern end of the Salinas Valley, and the mountains of
northeastern Napa and Sonoma counties..
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.