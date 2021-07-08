Excessive Heat Warning issued July 8 at 8:47AM PDT until July 11 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures of
100 to 106 expected. Overnight temperatures will also remain
very warm, mostly in the 70s to low 80s in the higher
elevations.
* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Increased risk of heat related illnesses such as heat
exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure
to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who
spend extended periods outdoors, those without air conditioning,
young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The hottest temperatures are expected in
the highest elevations of the Santa Cruz Mountains where little
heat relief is expected as temperatures will remain warm through
the night.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
