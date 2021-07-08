Excessive Heat Warning issued July 8 at 8:47AM PDT until July 11 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures of

102 to 110 expected. Overnight temperatures will also remain

very warm, mostly in the mid 70s to mid 80s in the higher

elevations.

* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo

Range, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio,

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and

Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County

Including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN…From noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Increased risk of heat related illnesses such as heat

exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure

to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who

spend extended periods outdoors, those without air conditioning,

young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The hottest temperatures are expected in

the mountains of San Benito and Monterey counties, the far

southern end of the Salinas Valley, and the mountains of

northeastern Napa and Sonoma counties.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.