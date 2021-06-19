Heat Advisory issued June 19 at 1:04PM PDT until June 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys,
Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County
Including Pinnacles National Park and East Bay Hills and the
Diablo Range.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest temperatures will be in the far
northern portion of North Bay, the far eastern portion of East
Bay, the mountains of San Benito County, and mountains of
interior Monterey County, including Pinnacles National Park.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.