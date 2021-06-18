Heat Advisory issued June 18 at 9:06PM PDT until June 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 101 expected.
* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East
Bay Hills and the Diablo Range and Mountains Of San Benito
County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles
National Park.
* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest temperatures will be in the far
northern portion of North Bay…the far eastern portion of East
Bay…the mountains of San Benito County and mountains of
interior Monterey County including Pinnacles Natl Park.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
