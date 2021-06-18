Heat Advisory issued June 18 at 9:06PM PDT until June 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 101 expected.

* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East

Bay Hills and the Diablo Range and Mountains Of San Benito

County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles

National Park.

* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest temperatures will be in the far

northern portion of North Bay…the far eastern portion of East

Bay…the mountains of San Benito County and mountains of

interior Monterey County including Pinnacles Natl Park.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.