Heat Advisory issued June 18 at 2:33PM PDT until June 18 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 90s up to 105 expected.
* WHERE…North Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains,
Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose and Northern Salinas
Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be well above normal.
While temperatures cool slightly on Friday near the coast,
they will still be hot across the interior.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.