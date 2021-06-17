Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 9:34AM PDT until June 17 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures in the low 90s up

to 102 expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously

hot conditions with temperatures in the upper 90s up to 108

expected. The hottest interior locations may reach or exceed

110 deg F. Additionally, overnight temperatures will only cool

into the 70s if not lower 80s in the hills, ridges and peaks.

* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Valleys and Mountains,

Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, Mountains

of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 11 AM PDT today. For the

Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM today to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working outside or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be well above normal

and will peak today. While temperatures cool slightly on

Friday near the coast, they will still be hot across the

interior.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.