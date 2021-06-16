Heat Advisory issued June 16 at 2:54PM PDT until June 17 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures in the low 90s up to
102 expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures in the upper 90s up to 108
expected. The hottest interior locations may reach or exceed 110
deg F. Additionally, overnight temperatures will only cool into
the 70s if not lower 80s in the hills, ridges and peaks.
* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Valleys and Mountains,
Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, Mountains
of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Thursday. For the
Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working outside or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be well above normal
today, and will peak on Thursday. While temperatures cool
slightly on Friday near the coast, they will still be hot across
the interior.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.