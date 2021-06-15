Heat Advisory issued June 15 at 8:51PM PDT until June 17 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 94 to 102
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures from 98 to 108 expected.
Additionally, overnight temperatures will only cool into the 70s
if not lower 80s in the hills, ridges and peaks.
* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Valleys and Mountains,
Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, Mountains
of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Thursday to
9 PM PDT Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Wednesday
to 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will increase on Wednesday,
with the hottest day of the week on Thursday. While
temperatures reduce on Friday, they will still be hot.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.