Excessive Heat Warning issued June 15 at 2:47AM PDT until June 18 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 94 to 102

expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures from 98 to 108 expected.

Additionally, overnight temperatures will only cool into the 70s

if not lower 80s in the hills, ridges and peaks.

* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Valleys and Mountains,

Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, Mountains

of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Thursday to

9 PM PDT Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Wednesday

to 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will increase on Wednesday,

with the hottest day of the week on Thursday. While

temperatures reduce on Friday, they will still be hot.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.