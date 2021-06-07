Wind Advisory issued June 7 at 3:24AM PDT until June 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected and up to 55 mph in the passes and peaks.

* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo

Range, North Bay Coast, City of San Francisco, San Francisco

Peninsula Coast, East Bay Valleys, Salinas Valley, Big Sur

Coast. Strongest winds expected near the immediate coast,

through coastal gaps such as San Bruno Gap and passes such as

Altamont Pass and Patterson Pass.

* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will slowly ease late Monday

evening, but breezy conditions will continue through midweek.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.