Wind Advisory issued June 6 at 3:32PM PDT until June 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected.

* WHERE…North Bay Coast, City of San Francisco, San Francisco

Peninsula Coast, East Bay Valleys, Salinas Valley, Big Sur

Coast. Strongest winds expected near the immediate coast,

through coastal gaps such as San Bruno Gap, and to the east of

Altamont Pass.

* WHEN…Noon to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will slowly ease late Monday evening,

but breezy conditions will continue through midweek.

A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of at least 45 mph are

expected. Winds this strong can make driving

difficult…especially for high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor

objects.