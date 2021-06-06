Wind Advisory issued June 6 at 1:48PM PDT until June 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* LOCATION…The Sonoma and Marin County Coastline, the city of
SF, the East Bay Interior Valleys,the Pacific-facing side of
the San Mateo Coast, Coastal Santa Cruz County, Southern
Monterey Bay, and the Salinas Valley.
* TIMING…Valid from Noon to 8PM.
* WINDS…Winds between 25-35 mph will be possible with areas
along the gaps and passes having the potential for 35-45 mph
gusts at times, with local gusts up to 55 mph possible at some
of the favored gaps and passes.
* IMPACTS…Winds will pick up tomorrow as a low pressure moves
over the region, with areas along the immediate coast, the City
of San Francisco, and wind-facing portions of the East Bay
interior valleys and the Salinas valley all expected to
experience sustained winds between 25-35 mph with higher
localized gusts up to 55 mph along the favored gaps and passes
(e.g. San Bruno and Altamont). These winds will weaken by
sunset as the low departs the region but will still observe
breezy isolated spots along the gaps and passes in the evening.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
