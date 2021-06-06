Wind Advisory issued June 6 at 1:48PM PDT until June 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* LOCATION…The Sonoma and Marin County Coastline, the city of

SF, the East Bay Interior Valleys,the Pacific-facing side of

the San Mateo Coast, Coastal Santa Cruz County, Southern

Monterey Bay, and the Salinas Valley.

* TIMING…Valid from Noon to 8PM.

* WINDS…Winds between 25-35 mph will be possible with areas

along the gaps and passes having the potential for 35-45 mph

gusts at times, with local gusts up to 55 mph possible at some

of the favored gaps and passes.

* IMPACTS…Winds will pick up tomorrow as a low pressure moves

over the region, with areas along the immediate coast, the City

of San Francisco, and wind-facing portions of the East Bay

interior valleys and the Salinas valley all expected to

experience sustained winds between 25-35 mph with higher

localized gusts up to 55 mph along the favored gaps and passes

(e.g. San Bruno and Altamont). These winds will weaken by

sunset as the low departs the region but will still observe

breezy isolated spots along the gaps and passes in the evening.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.