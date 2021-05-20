Wind Advisory issued May 20 at 11:10AM PDT until May 20 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. Strongest near the beaches and

along immediate coastline.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds this strong could cause blowing sand

across roadways and beaches, blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

This includes Highway 1.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.