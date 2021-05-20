Wind Advisory issued May 20 at 11:10AM PDT until May 20 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. Strongest near the beaches and
along immediate coastline.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds this strong could cause blowing sand
across roadways and beaches, blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
This includes Highway 1.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
