Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
May 20, 2021 5:44 AM
Published 9:11 PM

Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 9:11PM PDT until May 20 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…North Bay, SF Metro and SF Peninsula, SF Bay
shoreline, East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia
Mountains, Diablo and Gabilan Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will slowly ease through the
overnight hours into early Thursday morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content