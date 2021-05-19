Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 1:06PM PDT until May 20 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts in excess of 45

mph expected.

* WHERE…North Bay, SF Metro and SF Peninsula, SF Bay

shoreline, East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia

Mountains, Diablo and Gabilan Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally gusty winds can be expected through

early Wednesday afternoon especially along the coast, but won’t

become widespread inland until around 5 PM PDT.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.