Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 4:47AM PDT until May 20 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…North Bay, SF Metro and SF Peninsula, SF Bay shoreline,
East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, and
mountains in San Benito County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High profile vehicles may have difficulty driving in gusty
conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally strong gusts may begin earlier Wednesday
afternoon, but won’t become widespread until after 5 pm.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
