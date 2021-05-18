Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 4:47AM PDT until May 20 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…North Bay, SF Metro and SF Peninsula, SF Bay shoreline,

East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, and

mountains in San Benito County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

High profile vehicles may have difficulty driving in gusty

conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally strong gusts may begin earlier Wednesday

afternoon, but won’t become widespread until after 5 pm.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.